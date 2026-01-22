Gul Plaza fire: 14 victims identified as search continues, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Javed Nabi Khoso has said that 14 victims of the Gul Plaza fire tragedy have so far been identified as rescue operation continues, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to the media in Karachi, he stated that the identities of eight bodies were confirmed through DNA analysis. He explained that the building remains structurally unsafe, which is why rescue and recovery operations cannot be rushed.

The deputy commissioner further said that reports had initially been received about 86 individuals being missing following the incident.

According to him, only the section where debris remains has yet to be fully cleared, and operations are being carried out with caution due to the hazardous condition of the structure.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, January 17, has left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for. While the blaze has now been brought under control, the building remains structurally unstable.

Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue searching for missing persons, while engineers assess the damaged structure.

Authorities have set up help desks and DNA collection centres to assist in victim identification, and families of the missing are coordinating with officials. The situation remains fluid, with new developments expected throughout the day.