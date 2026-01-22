Gul Plaza fire: 15 bodies identified so far, says police surgeon

In the aftermath of the Gul Plaza fire tragedy, Police Surgeon at Civil Hospital Dr. Samia Tariq Thursday confirmed that so far only 15 bodies have been identified, ARY News reported.

In her media statement, Dr Samia Tariq said out of 15, 7 bodies were intact and easily identifiable, while one victim was identified using their national ID card.

The remaining 7 identifications were confirmed through DNA test results, according to the Police Surgeon.

Dr. Tariq added that the rest of the human remains are severely damaged due to fire, making the collection of DNA samples extremely challenging. These samples have been sent to the Sindh Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

To assist with identification, anthropological data has also been collected from the relatives of the missing persons, in addition to DNA samples.

The process aims to ensure accurate identification despite the difficult condition of the remains, she added.

Recovery and search operations are ongoing at Gul Plaza after authorities confirmed the discovery of a large number of bodies from a single shop, sharply raising the death toll in the tragic incident.

Officials said around 30 bodies were recovered from one shop during the operation. Deputy Commissioner South stated that rescue teams remain actively engaged, with all relevant departments on high alert.

The Additional Inspector General of Karachi confirmed the recovery, while police said the death toll in the Gul Plaza tragedy has reached 63. SSP City Police said the bodies were found in a charred condition inside Dubai Crockery, a shop located at Gul Plaza.