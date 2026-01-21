Gul Plaza fire triggers safety drive as six Karachi markets found unsafe

KARACHI: In the wake of the deadly Gul Plaza fire in Karachi, authorities have stepped up inspections across the city, with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South, Javed Nabi, declaring six markets in Karachi unsafe for public use following inspections conducted on Tuesday.

The action comes after the Gul Plaza blaze in Karachi, which erupted on January 17 and took more than 30 hours to extinguish, triggering serious concerns over fire safety standards in commercial buildings across Karachi.

According to the DC, the inspection covered six markets in Karachi, including two newly constructed markets, which were also found to be lacking basic safety measures. An electronics market in Karachi was among those flagged, where faulty electrical systems and exposed wiring were discovered, posing serious fire hazards.

Officials warned that such conditions could lead to major accidents in Karachi if left unaddressed. The six markets have been given a three-day deadline to fix safety violations, including installing fire-fighting equipment, repairing electrical systems, and clearing emergency exit routes.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take action against illegal constructions in Karachi, stressing that immediate compliance is essential to prevent tragedies similar to the Gul Plaza incident.

Authorities said inspections of other commercial buildings across Karachi will continue in the coming days as part of a broader safety drive launched after the fatal fire.

Karachi’s Rimpa Plaza Sealed

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sealed Rimpa Plaza, located adjacent to the Gul Plaza shopping mall, following a deadly fire at Gul Plaza in Karachi.

The devastating blaze at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road has claimed at least 28 lives, while dozens of people are still reported missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to reports, the intense fire has left the decades-old Rimpa Plaza in a weakened and potentially hazardous condition.

SBCA said the building was sealed as a precautionary measure following a joint inspection by an SBCA team and senior Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) engineer Arif Qasim to ensure public safety.

In a notice issued to the owners and occupants of Rimpa Plaza, SBCA declared the building’s structure damaged, unsafe and dangerous. The authority stated that during the fire incident, several portions of Gul Plaza collapsed, with part of the debris falling onto the ramp area of Rimpa Plaza, causing damage to its structural columns.