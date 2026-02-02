Gul Plaza fire and an abandoned Civil Defence building - A Stark Reminder of Tragedy

KARACHI: The devastating Gul Plaza fire has raised serious questions about the effectiveness and preparedness of firefighting, rescue, and Civil Defence departments in Karachi.

The deadly inferno, which broke out on the night of January 17, took nearly two days to be fully extinguished, claiming at least 73 lives and destroying more than 1,100 shops.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Sindh government suspended the Director Civil Defence and the Additional Controller Civil Defence, District South. However, the condition of the Civil Defence Department’s own building, located on land worth millions of rupees, tells a troubling story.

The Civil Defence office, situated just 500 meters from Gul Plaza—a five-minute walk from the incident site—appears largely abandoned and dysfunctional.

Several offices within the building were found locked, with no proper administrative presence. According to available information, only eight staff members are currently working in the entire building.

During a visit by ARY News, Civil Defence staff displayed apathy and a lack of cooperation. In one office assigned to a female officer, only a chair and a table placed on stacked bricks were found, highlighting the neglect and poor condition of the premises.

The staff also failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding their presence or role on the day of the Gul Plaza fire.

The reporter noted a strong foul smell inside the building, apparently caused by accumulated waste and damp. Several rooms were found in a dilapidated condition, with burnt and unrepaired electrical wiring still hanging after a previous short circuit.

The overall condition of the building created an eerie atmosphere, resembling a haunted house rather than a functioning emergency services office.

The findings raise serious concerns about the operational capacity of the Civil Defence Department, particularly in a city prone to frequent fire incidents. Ironically, the Civil Defence building itself appears to be in urgent need of defence.