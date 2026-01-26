Gul Plaza fire: Basement access routes 'found locked' by rescue workers

KARACHI: Rescue and search teams ‘found’ access routes leading to and from the basement of Gul Plaza were found closed and secured with locks, ARY News reported on Monday, citing rescue sources.

According to initial investigations, the fire at Gul Plaza reportedly broke out in the basement. Sources said that search and rescue teams have completed their inspection of the building. It was found that doors inside the basement were locked at the time of the incident.

Rescue teams have briefed senior authorities, presenting video footage and other evidence collected from the site.

The fire at Gul Plaza occurred on the night of 17 January. As a result of the blaze, around 1,200 shops were affected and a portion of the building collapsed, officials confirmed.

Following the completion of rescue and search operation, the authorities have begun to seal the fire-hit building.

Death toll

Death toll in Gul Plaza fire tragedy has jumped to 73 after rescue officials found two more remains of the victims from the debris.

According to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, the process of issuing DNA results remains ongoing. The in-charge of the Identification Project confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Abdul Haseeb.

Rescue teams have also recovered the remains of two additional individuals from the debris, officials involved in the identification process said.

Authorities stated that 21 unidentified bodies were recovered following the incident. Of these, 16 have so far been identified through DNA profiling. Earlier, the identities of 15 victims had already been confirmed using the same method.

DVRs recovered from debris

Investigators probing the Gul Plaza tragedy have recovered three digital video recorders (DVRs) from the rubble, raising hopes of uncovering crucial evidence related to the incident.

According to officials, the DVRs along with their chargers were found by the Urban Search and Rescue team in a room near a mosque adjacent to Gul Plaza. The recovered devices have been handed over by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to the Deputy Commissioner of District South for further examination.

Authorities believe the DVRs could provide key clues to determine the causes and sequence of events that led to the Gul Plaza incident. Technical analysis of the footage is expected to play an important role in the ongoing investigation.