Gul Plaza fire brought under control after 34 hours, says chief fire officer

KARACHI: Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun Khan has said that the Gul Plaza fire was brought under control after 34 hours, while cooling operations are still underway.

He added that the prolonged blaze has resulted in several tragic losses, with 14 people confirmed dead and the whereabouts of 59 others still unknown, raising fears that they may have perished in the fire.

By 8am on Monday, the fire at the major commercial centre on M.A. Jinnah Road had still not been fully extinguished. Flames were visible on the ground floor at the rear of the plaza, while fire was also reported on the second floor.

Fire brigade vehicles stationed at the rear later suspended operations after officials warned that the structure was at risk of collapse. Cooling work and the search for missing persons continue inside the severely damaged building.

Heavy machinery and teams from the Pakistan Army and the Frontier Works Organisation have also been deployed to assist with rescue and debris removal. The Chief Fire Officer cautioned that the building is structurally unsafe and prolonged entry poses serious risks.

However, Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan also issued remarks that have drawn criticism. He said a large crowd at the site hampered rescue efforts, adding that claims of a delayed fire brigade response were “a matter of wording”.

According to him, the Mayor of Karachi was kept informed at every stage, water shortages were addressed, and foam was used to combat the fire from the first day.

These statements have been questioned, as foam was reportedly deployed around 18 to 19 hours after the blaze began, despite the fire being declared a third-degree emergency soon after it broke out. Official records show that the fire was reported at 10:26pm, and by the time firefighters arrived, the intensity was already severe.

Humayun Khan further stated that the basement of Gul Plaza remains largely intact and that he personally inspected it a day earlier. He said both upper floors were completely engulfed, while shops at the front and rear of the building were also affected.

According to Asad Raza, the confirmed death toll has reached 14, including one woman. The recovery of bodies is still ongoing, while unidentified remains have been shifted to the Edhi Foundation mortuary for further legal procedures.