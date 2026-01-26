Gul Plaza Fire: DC South urges families to submit DNA as building set for sealing

KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner South has said that Gul Plaza will be completely sealed tomorrow as authorities move to the next phase following the deadly incident, ARY News reported.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the search operation at Gul Plaza is almost complete. Only one pocket of the building remains uncleared, and there is no information about any bodies in that area.

He added that once a case is registered, the investigation into the Gul Plaza incident will be expedited.

The Deputy Commissioner said 82 people were initially reported missing after the Gul Plaza incident. Families who still believe their loved ones are missing have been asked to contact the administration.

He stated that 13 missing cases remain unresolved because relatives have not yet provided DNA samples. He urged families to cooperate so the identification process can be completed.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that some families gave different names for the same individual, which created complications during verification.

So far, DNA of 23 victims from Gul Plaza has been matched. Out of 73 deceased, 23 have been identified through DNA testing.

Gul Plaza Tragedy

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial hub in flames and trapping dozens inside. The blaze was brought under control after more than 32 hours, revealing the fragility of the emergency response system that struggled to manage the disaster.

The remaining parts of the building remain structurally unstable, as rescue teams supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities continue searching for missing persons.

The Sindh Building Control Authority assesses the damaged structure, with decisions on demolition or stabilization pending. Compensation of Rs 10 million has been announced for victims’ families, while city officials coordinate ongoing relief efforts.