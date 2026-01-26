Gul Plaza fire: CM Murad announces 1,300 Shops for affectees within two months

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Monday that replacement shops will be handed over to the affected shopkeepers of Gul Plaza within two months, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration of the newly constructed Korangi Causeway road, Murad Ali Shah stated that while no one can truly compensate for the loss of lives, the government stands firmly with the victims. He announced that the families of those who lost their lives will be paid Rs 10 million in compensation.

The Chief Minister further announced that the Sindh government will reconstruct Gul Plaza. He clarified that the structure will not be expanded by a single inch beyond its original footprint, housing the same 1300 shops.

He shared that several private citizens have offered their buildings to house the affected shopkeepers in the interim. “I am personally aware of two buildings; one has a capacity for 500 shops and the other for 350,” he added. The CM also noted that the government-owned parking plaza and other state buildings are available for use.

Expressing his determination, the CM said 1,300 shops would be provided within two months so businesses could resume.

He reminded the public of his previous announcement to provide Rs 500,000 to each shopkeeper to cover household expenses during these two months.

Furthermore, Murad Ali Shah assured that the Sindh government, in collaboration with the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), would fully compensate shopkeepers for the loss of all goods.

He informed the media that the provincial government, via the Sindh Investment Department, would facilitate interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 million for each affected shopkeeper, with the government covering the interest costs.

Regarding legal action, the CM confirmed that an FIR has been registered for the inferno and vowed that those responsible would be punished, while candidly admitting to governmental shortcomings.

Outlining new safety measures, he stated that every building in the city would undergo a safety audit. “We must all be determined to ensure such a tragedy never happens again,” he said.

He warned that after the surveys are completed, building owners will be notified of safety requirements; any building that fails to comply will be sealed without compromise.