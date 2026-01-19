Gul Plaza fire: Death toll rises to 11 as rescue operation continues

KARACHI: Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire has jumped to 11 as the rescue workers recovered another body from the burnt structure after 34 hours of operation, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting rescue officials.

According to details, the harrowing scenes following the Gul Plaza fire tragedy have cast a pall of grief over the city. Rescue workers retrieved four bodies from the rubble, along with body parts belonging to three individuals, including a child.

Rescue officials said the identities of the deceased could not be established immediately.

The recovered remains have been shifted to the Civil Hospital trauma centre for legal formalities.

The rescue operation has been ongoing since late night, and despite the passage of 33 hours, the fire has yet to be fully brought under control. A fire officer stated that there is still a suspicion that one individual may be trapped on the third floor of the building.

Meanwhile, families of 59 missing persons have contacted the police following the Gul Plaza fire. Police have obtained their mobile numbers to assist in tracing efforts.

DIG South Asad Raza told the media that the locations of 26 individuals have so far been traced to the vicinity of Gul Plaza.

He added that the locations of other missing persons are still under scrutiny, with further analysis of mobile data underway.

Gul Plaza fire: Business community announces three-day mourning

The President of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh (APATS), Javed Qureshi, announced a three-day mourning period following the devastating human and financial losses in the horrific Gul Plaza fire.

The APATS President appealed to the federal and provincial governments to show generosity in their response to the inferno.

He also expressed deep grief over the death of a firefighter who lost his life during the rescue and firefighting operation.

Meanwhile, business community leader Jamil Paracha has demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah provide redress for the losses suffered by traders and the families of the deceased.