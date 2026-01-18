K-Electric teams deployed after Gul Plaza building collapse causes blackout
- Jan 18, 2026
KARACHI: K-Electric has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at Gul Plaza, offering heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, ARY News reported.
In a statement, the spokesperson for K-Electric said that a portion of the building collapsed, which also damaged the company’s nearby substation, leading to a power outage in the affected area.
According to the spokesperson, electricity supply has been suspended in the impacted locality as a safety precaution, while power is being provided to surrounding areas through alternative sources to ensure minimum inconvenience to residents.
“K-Electric teams are present at the site and are working closely with the administration to provide full support in rescue and recovery operations,” the statement added.
The utility company reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and said that all possible measures are being taken to restore normalcy as soon as the situation is declared safe by the authorities.
A massive fire broke out at shops inside Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on Saturday night around 10 pm.
The blaze has been declared a third-degree fire by authorities.
The condition of 11 injured individuals is reported to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Aamir (30), Faraz (55) and Asif (40), while the identities of the remaining victims are being confirmed.
Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the mezzanine floor of the shopping plaza, which comprises a ground floor, mezzanine and two additional floors.
The flames quickly spread to shops on the ground and first floors.
Fire brigade vehicles reportedly reached the scene nearly an hour after the fire broke out. Rescue officials said several people were still trapped inside the market, while four fire tenders and a snorkel were engaged in firefighting operations.