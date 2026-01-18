K-Electric teams deployed after Gul Plaza building collapse causes blackout

KARACHI: K-Electric has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at Gul Plaza, offering heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson for K-Electric said that a portion of the building collapsed, which also damaged the company’s nearby substation, leading to a power outage in the affected area.

According to the spokesperson, electricity supply has been suspended in the impacted locality as a safety precaution, while power is being provided to surrounding areas through alternative sources to ensure minimum inconvenience to residents.

“K-Electric teams are present at the site and are working closely with the administration to provide full support in rescue and recovery operations,” the statement added.

The utility company reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and said that all possible measures are being taken to restore normalcy as soon as the situation is declared safe by the authorities.

A massive fire broke out at shops inside Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, on Saturday night around 10 pm.