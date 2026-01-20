Families await miracles as search continues for missing Gul Plaza fire victims

KARACHI: The families of those missing in the Gul Plaza fire tragedy are enduring immense anguish, holding on to the hope that their loved ones may return safely.

Following the horrific fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza, the area has been plunged into a scene of devastation.

Relatives trapped under the rubble are in deep distress and anxiety — fathers await the return of their sons, sons long for a glimpse of their fathers, and the names of brothers and sisters are whispered through tears.

The shock and helplessness are evident on every face. Families are raising their hands in prayers, united by a single hope: that a miracle may bring their loved ones back alive.

Meanwhile, rescue operations to locate the missing are still ongoing. Among the missing are 60-year-old Ramazan and 27-year-old Shiraz, whose families continue to pray for their safety.

Police Surgeon Dr Samia explained that some of the bodies recovered from the rubble are unidentifiable and will require DNA testing for confirmation. Families of the missing are providing blood samples at hospitals, which will be sent to the University of Karachi laboratory for analysis.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi stated that a total of 75 individuals have been affected by the Gul Plaza fire. So far, 26 bodies have been recovered, 13 of which have been identified, while the remaining identifications will be confirmed after DNA reports are completed.