Gul Plaza Fire: Farooq Sattar warns Sindh govt, draws Napoleon-Waterloo parallel

KARACHI: In the wake of the Gul Plaza tragedy, MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar held a detailed press conference in Karachi, sharply criticizing the PPP-run Sindh government for its failures in disaster management, forensic preparedness, and overall governance.

Sattar began by pointing out the expansion of fire stations in Karachi, noting that while there were 20 stations during his tenure, the current number is 25. He questioned whether authorities had properly engaged relevant committees and associations and whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) for emergencies had been developed, insisting that asking such questions is the public’s right.

He stressed the need for transparency in victim identification, highlighting the importance of DNA testing and accountability for families affected by tragedies like Gul Plaza. Sattar criticized delays in forming a judicial commission, warning that hesitation would further entrench Karachi in a “swamp of inefficiency.”

MQM-P leader turned his focus to the Karachi forensic lab, noting that a Supreme Court monitoring judge had recently visited the site. Construction of the lab, aimed at handling terrorism and criminal cases, started in 2020 in Bin Qasim Town, Malir, yet it remains incomplete with no deadline for completion.

He highlighted that the mobile forensic unit exists in name only, lacking equipment, trained personnel, and operational readiness, rendering it ineffective in handling incidents like the Gul Plaza fire.

The MQM-P leader revealed that over Rs 8 billion has been spent so far on the lab with little visible progress. He suggested utilizing the criminology department at Univeristy of Karachi, which maintains small forensic facilities, to train experts who could aid in future investigations.

Sattar strongly criticized the provincial administration, saying there is no formal training institute for SSPs dealing with terrorism and lamented that academies intended to train personnel remain underutilized. He warned that handing over responsibilities for Karachi to federal authorities would not absolve local officials of accountability for the safety and lives of citizens, citing daily reports of missing girls and ongoing public safety crises.

Referring to the Karachi Strategic Plan 2007, approved by Murad Ali Shah and later in 2018, Sattar noted that the Provincial Disaster Management Cell was never fully operational, leaving the city unprepared for incidents like Gul Plaza. He contrasted this with disaster responses in other cities, such as Lahore, where emergency teams are fully trained and equipped.

Sattar criticized the mismanagement of public spaces, citing incidents like the destruction of Clifton Park and tennis courts on Kashmir Road, and accused authorities of misusing resources while overburdening local chairpersons. He called for internal accountability within political parties and urged leaders to ensure Karachi is properly governed.

He also highlighted failures in security arrangements, stating that while some security personnel were withdrawn, others have not yet returned to duty. Sattar emphasized the need for structured oversight, urging both the Sindh government and federal authorities to take responsibility for citizen safety.

On political accountability, Sattar addressed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, calling for reflection on how their party’s actions have affected Karachi over the years and urging proper oversight to prevent further mismanagement.

In conclusion, Sattar criticized political mismanagement, corruption, and negligence, warning that continued inaction would erode public trust and jeopardize Karachi’s citizens. He emphasized the urgent need for trained disaster response teams, fully functional forensic labs, and accountability mechanisms to prevent tragedies like Gul Plaza from recurring.