Gul Plaza Fire: “Please forgive me” — Shopkeeper’s final plea captured in heartbreaking audio

KARACHI: A chilling final audio message from a trapped shopkeeper has surfaced following the devastating fire at Gul Plaza, located in one of Karachi’s busiest commercial districts, ARY News reported.

The victim, identified as Sarfaraz Qadri, was trapped inside the building as flames spread rapidly. In his final recorded message, Qadri can be heard saying:

“There is fire all around, I am trapped. Please forgive me for any mistakes I may have made.”

The audio, which has since gone viral, also reportedly contains the distressed voices of women and children, while another person can be heard repeatedly reciting “Astaghfirullah”, reflecting the panic and desperation of those trapped inside during the blaze.

According to officials, the fire originated in a single shop and quickly engulfed the entire multi-storey plaza. The inferno raged for 34 hours, leaving Gul Plaza completely gutted and reduced to debris.

So far, 14 people have been confirmed dead, while 59 individuals are still missing, raising fears that the death toll may rise further. Rescue teams continue cooling operations and search efforts amid dangerous conditions.

The Gul Plaza tragedy has left shopkeepers, families, and customers in deep shock and mourning. Sarfaraz Qadri’s final message has become a haunting reminder of the human cost of the disaster, once again drawing attention to serious lapses in fire safety measures in Karachi’s commercial buildings.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, while families of the missing wait anxiously for answers.

Mother’s Heartbreak Highlights Human Cost Of Gul Plaza Tragedy

Similarly, a woman named Naseem Iqbal, talking to ARY News said her son and nephew are missing after the Gul Plaza fire. She broke down in tears while praying for their safe return.

“Waiting for a miracle, praying that they come back,” Naseem Iqbal said tearfully.

A massive fire that broke out at Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road has turned into a major emergency. Firefighters battled the blaze while police, Rangers and rescue teams remain on the ground as authorities work to control the situation and account for the missing.

Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun Khan said that the Gul Plaza fire was brought under control after 34 hours, while cooling operations are still underway.

He added that the prolonged blaze has resulted in several tragic losses, with 14 people confirmed dead and the whereabouts of 59 others still unknown, raising fears that they may have perished in the fire.