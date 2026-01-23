Gul Plaza fire: FIR to be registered on the state complaint, Lanjar says

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar has briefed the Additional Inspector General (AIG) on key points regarding the registration of an FIR for the Gul Plaza fire, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, the Home Minister emphasized the need for clarification on several aspects of the deadly incident. He confirmed that he has provided specific directives to the AIG concerning the case’s registration.

Lanjar stated that the case will be registered on behalf of the state, given the magnitude of the tragedy, and noted that the full facts will emerge following a formal fact-finding inquiry.

He reassured victims that the government stands by them and promised stern action against those responsible for the “heart-wrenching” incident.

Addressing the joint strategy against bandits in the Katcha areas, the Minister said operations are underway to eradicate dacoits. He stressed that inter-provincial harmony is essential for national security.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz described the Sindh government’s progress on its “surrender policy” as promising. Lanjar noted that her appreciation of the Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh has boosted the morale of the security institutions.

“This recognition from the Punjab CM reflects President Asif Zardari’s national vision,” he added, stating that such cooperation will strengthen the bond between Sindh and Punjab.

He also highlighted that organized actions will be taken along the Sindh-Punjab border in coordination with the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Bahawalpur, noting substantial successes in ongoing operations in Ghotki and Kashmore.