Gul Plaza fire: "Fire everywhere": Last words of Sukkur man trapped in inferno

SUKKUR: The family of Muhammad Athar, who went missing following the Gul Plaza fire, is overwhelmed with grief, ARY News reported.

Athar’s cousin, Jehanzaib, stated that Athar is a resident of Sukkur Township and has been missing since last night.

Speaking to ARY News, Jehanzaib—who is also Athar’s brother-in-law—informed reporters that Athar had contacted them last night to say he was trapped inside the plaza with several others after the fire broke out.

Jehanzaib further shared that Athar described a harrowing scene, saying there was fire everywhere and visibility was zero due to the thick blanket of smoke.

According to Jehanzaib, all contact was lost shortly after that call. He added that Athar had travelled from Sukkur to Karachi on Saturday specifically for a shopping trip.

On the other hand, a 24-year-old man named Arif, an employee at a shop in Gul Plaza, remains missing after a devastating fire erupted in the building, his family said.

Speaking to ARY News, Arif’s family stated that he works at a shop within the plaza and that they last spoke to him at 1:00 AM during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

In his final communication, Arif informed his family that he was heading toward the mosque located inside Gul Plaza and mentioned that approximately 100 other people were also still inside the building with him.

The family further shared that Arif is a resident of the Metroville area in Karachi.

Furthermore, two children, Khizar Ali and Hyder Ali, originally from Hyderabad, have been reported missing after a massive fire engulfed Gul Plaza, their family told ARY News.

According to the family, they last had contact with the children at 1:00 AM during the night between Saturday and Sunday. Since then, there has been no update regarding their condition or whereabouts within the building.

During that final phone call, the children informed their family that they had climbed to the roof of the building to escape the flames, reporting that fire had surrounded them from below.

Khizar and Hyder pleaded with their family to send help and rescue them from the building.