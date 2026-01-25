Gul Plaza Fire: Four more bodies identified

KARACHI: Four more bodies of Gul Plaza fire victims, three women and a youth, have been identified by DNA tests.

The remains of deceased will be handed over to the families at 12:30 today.

Six members of a family of Dehli Colony in Karachi had visited for shopping of the ill-fated Gul Plaza shopping mall on the day.

The deceased identified as Muhammad Saad 32, Misbah Parveen 35, Numera 30 and Maryam aged 14.

Two members of the family Kausar Parveen and Ashraf Ali yet to be identified.

Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso has stated that the search operation at Gul Plaza is nearly complete. The number of missing persons currently stands at 82, while 71 deaths have been confirmed following the deadly inferno, ARY News reported.

The DC South added that the names of all missing persons will be verified now that the search operation is winding down.

He noted that the operation was paused today to allow for a technical survey of the structure.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Arif Aziz defended the FIR registered in the aftermath of the blaze, stating it was “absolutely correct.”

He assured that the ongoing investigation into the fire would be made public.

SSP Aziz further informed the press that statements have been recorded from Gul Plaza’s security guards, electricians, and other witnesses.

He also revealed that a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) was recovered from the building’s basement, and authorities are currently working to retrieve data from it to establish the facts.

“The fire incident was the result of utter negligence and carelessness,” the FIR read. The safety measures were not taken in Gul Plaza mall. “The lights in the market turned off causing difficulties for the people in the premises,” according to the first information report (FIR).

“Several gates were also locked which further aggravated the situation”, FIR read.

The names of the responsible persons will be added to the FIR after investigation of the incident.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah had earlier announced registration of the case.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on January 17, left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for. While the blaze was extinguished, the building remains structurally unstable. Search teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue searching for missing persons, while engineers assess the damaged structure.