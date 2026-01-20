Gul Plaza Fire: Heartbreaking interview of poor victim's son goes viral

KARACHI: Another sole breadwinner has perished in the Gul Plaza inferno after the body of 45-year-old Tanveer Ahmed Khan was recovered, ARY News reported.

The deceased, a resident of Korangi, worked as a salesman at a dinner set shop within the Gul Plaza shopping mall.

His brother stated that when he arrived at the scene at 11:00 PM on Saturday January 17, the blaze had already reached the second floor where Tanveer worked.

He further noted that the family initially registered a missing person’s report at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.

“Yesterday, we visited Civil Hospital where our brother’s Identity Card (ID) was handed to us. We were informed that his body was at the Sohrab Goth morgue,” the brother explained.

Tearfully describing the moment he reached the morgue, he confirmed that the body was indeed his brother’s.

The victim’s son shared a heartbreaking final memory: “My father told me over the phone that he needed to buy a SIM card. I told him to come home first and we would go buy it together.”

In a state of deep grief, the son added that they had no idea his father would never return.

The family further alleged that Tanveer was trapped under the debris for two days, but no one arrived in time to rescue him.