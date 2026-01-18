Gul Plaza fire: Sindh govt issues helpline numbers for missing persons

KARACHI: Several people remain missing following a devastating fire that broke out at Gul Plaza Shopping Centre in Karachi, while a list of 40 missing individuals, including their names and ages, has been released.

According to details received by ARY News, the list includes individuals whose families and close relatives have been desperately trying to contact since last night. Authorities say dozens of missing persons reports have been submitted since the fire, including men, women, and children.

On the directives of the Sindh government, the Deputy Commissioner South has established a dedicated missing persons desk to collect information from affected families. The Deputy Commissioner stated that people are continuously reporting details of their missing loved ones.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters instructed to search the debris for individuals who may still be trapped under the rubble.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah contacted the Karachi Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner South, directing them to intensify efforts to locate those missing after the Gul Plaza fire.

Helpline Numbers

The Sindh government has set up helplines for information and reporting missing persons. Citizens are advised to contact the following numbers:

021-99206372 / 021-99205625

021-99205670 / 0313-5048048

021-99201196 / 021-99205691

Authorities have urged the public to share any relevant information to assist in the ongoing rescue and identification efforts.