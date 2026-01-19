Gul Plaza Fire: Chilling early footage shows shoppers fleeing the blaze

KARACHI: Chilling inside footage has emerged from the Gul Plaza shopping center in Karachi’s Saddar area, showing the chaos and panic during the massive fire that broke out on Saturday night.

The video captures people frantically running for safety, using flashlights as the Gul Plaza’s power had gone out. At one point, a man can be heard shouting:

“Run outside, leave everything, run outside! The upper floors are in terrible condition, the fire is spreading fast!”

Thick smoke fills the basement and surrounding areas, making it difficult for those trapped to breathe. The footage offers a stark glimpse of the horror faced by shoppers and shopkeepers at the Gul Plaza as the fire spread uncontrollably.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The fire at the famous Gul Plaza was brought under control after 34 hours. So far, more than 20 people have been confirmed dead, while over 70 remain missing.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the families of the deceased will receive Rs 1 crore each in compensation. According to the Sindh government’s helpline and missing persons list, several women are among those still unaccounted for.

Rescue teams continue cooling operations and are actively searching for missing individuals amid the fragile and dangerous conditions inside the building.

CM announces Rs 10 million compensation for victims’ families

Sindh government on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs10 million for the families of those who lost their lives in the Gul Plaza fire incident.

Speaking to the media after a special meeting on the Gul Plaza fire, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the disbursement of compensation to the bereaved families would begin from tomorrow.

He described the Gul Plaza fire as a major incident, stating that firefighters and rescue personnel were attempting to access the building from three different points.

According to the chief minister, the death toll has risen to 15, while 65 people remain missing. He said efforts were under way to trace the missing individuals.