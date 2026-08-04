Gul Plaza fire: IO seeks more time for completion of probe

The investigation into the Gul Plaza fire case could not be completed due to a lack of cooperation from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Water Corporation, with the investigating officer seeking additional time from the court.

The devastating fire that broke out and engulfed Gul Plaza on the night of January 17, claimed dozens of lives, and continued for more than 32 hours before it was brought under control.

The Karachi court has granted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amir Warak an extension until August 9 to complete the investigation.

DSP Amir Warak told the court that statements from officials of two departments had not yet been recorded and requested more time. Sources said officials of both departments are expected to record their statements after Chehlum.

According to sources, the investigating officer has recorded statements from officials of six government departments, including Traffic Police, Fire Brigade, Civil Defence, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Deputy Commissioner South’s office, and Rescue 1122.

Sources said the investigation has placed greater responsibility on Tanveer Pasta, with investigators alleging that he failed to fulfill his responsibilities after the fire broke out.

Investigators claimed that Tanveer Pasta did not inform the Fire Brigade and instead contacted K-Electric after the incident.

The investigating officer has already recorded statements from Tanveer Pasta, Ammar Ismail, Amin, Ramzan, Nematullah, and Hudaifa.

The previous investigating officer had nominated six people, including Gul Plaza Union President Tanveer Pasta, as accused in the case. Tanveer Pasta and other suspects are currently on interim bail.