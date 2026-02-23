'You're disturbing': Commission tells Farooq Sattar while declining MQM-P plea in Gul Plaza tragedy

KARACHI: The Judicial commission probing the Gul Plaza fire tragedy on Monday declined to hear Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) plea to become part to the inquiry, ARY News reported.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.

The meeting of the Judicial Commission investigating the Gul Plaza tragedy was held in Karachi, during which Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) sought permission to become a party to the inquiry.

The commission declined to hear the request, directing that any material or information intended for submission should be provided along with a sworn affidavit.

During the hearing, MQM-P’s counsel Tariq Mansoor appeared before the rostrum and said the party wished to share certain information. Justice Agha Faisal responded that the details should be sent via email. The lawyer confirmed that the email had already been sent.

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar attempted to address the commission during the proceedings; however, Justice Agha Faisal cautioned that the session should not be disturbed, adding that his views could be heard after the meeting concluded.