Gul Plaza Fire: Judicial Commission visits site to inspect premises

KARACHI: Justice Agha Faisal, head of the judicial commission to inquire into deadly Gul Plaza fire, visited the fire site on Saturday to inspect the building’s condition after the fire.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial building and trapping dozens inside. The blaze raged for over 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing weaknesses in the city’s emergency response system.

The commission will also look into the premises construction and exits.

Judicial Commission has summoned the family members of the deceased on February 16 at the DC-South Office.

The probe has also issued notices to various government departments for February 18.

DC-South Javed Nabi Khoso, Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan and SSP City Arif Aziz also reached to Gul Plaza. The commission’s head visited the back side of Gul Plaza to inspect the demolished portion of the premises.

DC-South Javed Nabi Khoso and Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan given a briefing to the judicial commission.

The Sindh government has recently notified constitution of an inquiry commission for probe into the deadly Gul Plaza fire in Karachi.

Notices have been issued to the senior director land, chief fire officer, deputy commissioner South, SSP City and Tanveer Pasta, President of the Gul Plaza Market Association.

Additionally, notices have been sent to the Medico-Legal Officer of Civil Hospital, DIG Traffic, and the CEO of the Water Corporation. The commission has also summoned the DG SBCA, DG Rescue, and the CEO of K-Electric.

The judicial commission has directed all concerned officials to appear before it on 18 February.

Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar earlier said that the inquiry commission will probe into the construction approval of Gul Plaza and legal status of the lease.

“The commission will also thoroughly inspect about the building plan violations and hindrances in emergency exits in the building,” minister said.

Home minister also called for determining discrepancies in firefighting arrangements and fire safety audit.