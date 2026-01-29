Gul Plaza Fire: Sindh govt orders judicial inquiry into tragedy

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a judicial inquiry into the Gul Plaza tragedy and has formally written to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Memon stated that the government has requested an inquiry to be conducted by a serving judge to ensure transparency and credibility. He stressed that the decision to seek a judicial probe was made independently and not under pressure from any political party.

“We are making the inquiry as transparent as possible so that no one can raise fingers later,” Memon said, adding that the Sindh government would not bow to political pressure in the matter.

He said the tragedy involved the loss of around 80 lives, making it a serious human issue rather than a political one. According to Memon, the judicial commission will determine responsibility, and action will be taken against all those found negligent.

Memon confirmed that the inquiry would also examine those responsible for granting illegal leases to the building, as well as the management of Gul Plaza. He admitted that the government has acknowledged its own shortcomings in the incident and is committed to accountability.

He further claimed that a former mayor had approved the lease of Gul Plaza without proper oversight. The judge nominated by the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court will conduct the inquiry, he added.

Rejecting allegations of political pressure, Memon said the judicial commission was not formed on the demand of MQM or any other party. He criticized MQM for what he described as politicizing the tragedy and urged the party not to damage the city’s walls with protest slogans.

He added that no MQM minister visited Gul Plaza after the incident and accused the party of engaging in politics instead of showing solidarity with victims.

The Sindh government, Memon said, will wait for the judicial commission’s report before taking further action.