Tessori calls for judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza tragedy

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori has demanded judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza fire incident that has claimed at least 63 lives so far, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference along with the heirs of Gul Plaza fire victims, Sindh Governor Tessori said that even a week after the tragedy, political point-scoring and blame games continue.

He said it was deeply regrettable that instead of consoling the bereaved families, political statements were being made that only added to their pain.

Tessori stated that families affected by the Gul Plaza fire incident were present with him, adding that their cries and anguish had not subsided. “These families are asking what happened, why it happened, why it was not prevented, and who is responsible,” he said.

The governor remarked that whenever he speaks out, messages are sent warning him to remain silent, claiming he has no authority and that his position could be threatened.

“Listen carefully, I am not weak. I will not be silenced by intimidation or threats,” he asserted.

He announced that he would write to the Chief Justices of the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court, formally requesting a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The governor also appealed to CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir to also look into the matter and help determine who is responsible. “Karachi is waiting,” he added.