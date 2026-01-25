Karachi markets step up fire safety measures following Gul Plaza fire incident

KARACHI: Following the tragic Gul Plaza incident, more than 200 fire safety extinguishers have been installed across various commercial centres in Karachi.

As per details, after receiving notices from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), market associations have become more proactive, initiating fire safety measures in different marketplaces to help prevent future fire-related emergencies.

The President of the Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association stated that fire safety extinguishers are being installed in every market in line with standard operating procedures, adding that emergency measures are underway to ensure the protection of traders.

After last week’s devastating incident in Karachi, the administration has become more active.

The purpose of these fire safety initiatives is to ensure timely response in the event of any emergency.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has conducted surveys of buildings in three districts of the city, revealing that nearly 90 per cent of surveyed buildings lack proper fire prevention arrangements.

Fire audits have been launched in residential and commercial buildings across the Eastern, Central and Southern districts.

The SBCA has issued notices to more than 300 buildings found without adequate fire safety measures, granting them three days to complete the required arrangements. According to SBCA sources, fire safety equipment in several buildings was found to be non-functional, while most high-rise buildings lacked proper emergency exits.

The authority further reported that in some buildings, emergency exit routes were found to be blocked. During the survey, SBCA special teams were accompanied by fire brigade personnel.