Gul Plaza Fire: Key findings revealed in investigation report

KARACHI: The investigation report into the deadly Gul Plaza fire has revealed a series of serious safety lapses, delayed emergency response, and structural flaws that allowed the blaze to spread rapidly and trap dozens of people inside the building.

According to the inquiry report, the fire broke out after a matchstick ignited artificial flowers inside Shop No. 193 on the ground floor. The presence of highly flammable material in the shop caused the fire to spread within minutes, turning the incident into a major disaster.

Investigators said initial firefighting efforts failed due to delayed water supply. Fire brigade teams also lacked the proper equipment needed to control an intense blaze, further worsening the situation.

The report confirmed that Gul Plaza had no fire alarm or sprinkler system installed. A delay in cutting off the electricity allowed the fire to intensify, while inadequate and blocked emergency exits left many people with no escape route. Smoke quickly filled staircases and corridors, trapping several occupants inside the building.

The inquiry found that the building’s design violated basic fire safety regulations and directly contributed to the rapid spread of flames. Fire safety audits were either ignored or never implemented, the report added.

Rescue officials stated that Rescue 1122 received information about the Gul Plaza fire at 10:36 am, but the alert itself was delayed after the fire broke out. The first emergency unit was dispatched at 10:37 am, however, fire tenders soon ran out of water. Due to the shortage, vehicles had to return to refill, allowing the fire to spread further.

The report also highlighted that access to Gul Plaza was extremely limited. Narrow entry points, sealed windows, blocked gates, and iron grills severely hindered rescue operations. The absence of cutting tools caused delays in removing iron grills, while heavy smoke, intense heat, and darkness made the operation life-threatening for rescue personnel.

According to the findings, the number of shops inside Gul Plaza exceeded the approved building plan. Rescue 1122 described the structure as unsafe, stating that the building’s layout accelerated the fire rather than containing it.

The inquiry further pointed out weaknesses in Karachi police crowd control and rescue coordination during the emergency. Several people remained trapped on the mezzanine floor for a prolonged period due to the lack of access and equipment.

The report concluded that negligence by the building’s management was a major factor behind the tragedy. It also noted that resources available to combat a large-scale fire in the area were insufficient.

Authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the investigation report.