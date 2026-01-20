Gul Plaza fire leaves adjacent Rimpa Plaza at risk as pillars collapse, cracks appears

Karachi: The devastating fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road has left the adjacent decades-old Rimpa Plaza in a dangerous and weakened condition, raising fears of a possible collapse, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Gul Plaza blaze, which has claimed at least 26 lives while 75 people remain missing, severely affected the structure of Rimpa Plaza due to prolonged exposure to intense heat.

Authorities fear that at least two pillars of Rimpa Plaza have been critically damaged, increasing the risk of partial collapse.

Cracks have appeared in the building, and several structural pillars, particularly in the parking area, have completely collapsed. Rescue officials said a beam is also left hanging, posing a serious safety risk.

During rescue operations, emergency teams were forced to break through a wall of Rimpa Plaza to gain access to Gul Plaza. Authorities have since sealed Rimpa Plaza and barred public entry, allowing only rescue personnel to operate inside the building.

Despite the visible damage, officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Dangerous Structures Department have yet to conduct a formal structural survey of both plazas. No official assessment or report has been issued to determine the extent of the damage or the level of risk posed by the Rimpa’s building.

Rescue and search operations at Gul Plaza have resumed following the deadly fire that broke out on Saturday night.

City SSP Arif Aziz told media that crowd congestion at the site was hindering rescue operations and urged the public to cooperate with authorities. Police have been deployed to manage crowds and restrict access to the affected area.

It is noteworthy that Rimpa Plaza, a 13-storey commercial building, experienced two fire incidents in 2024, although no casualties were reported at the time.

The building houses shops and warehouses dealing in auto spare parts, tyres, rubber materials, plastic items, bumpers, car accessories, and other flammable goods. Reports indicate that chemicals were also stored on the upper floors.