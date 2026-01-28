Gul Plaza fire inquiry report submitted to CM Sindh; Mayor Karachi, senior officials may face action: sources

KARACHI: The inquiry report into the deadly Gul Plaza incident has been formally presented to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, with senior government officials, including Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, facing possible action, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed strong displeasure over the performance of Sindh government officers following the Gul Plaza tragedy, terming it a case of serious negligence.

Sources say that Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab could also come under scrutiny after the findings of the Gul Plaza inquiry report, as accountability is expected to extend beyond departmental officials.

Based on the report submitted by the Karachi Commissioner, a decision is likely to be taken against several top officers.

Sources further revealed that the Karachi Commissioner himself may be removed from office in light of the investigation into the Gul Plaza incident.

The inquiry report has highlighted institutional failures, stating that negligence by multiple departments contributed to the scale of the Gul Plaza tragedy.

Sources said that action is expected against the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and the Chief Fire Brigade Officer, while the Director General Rescue 1122 and other concerned officials may also be removed.

The report acknowledged that the fire brigade and Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene late, significantly affecting rescue efforts at Gul Plaza.

It was also admitted in the commissioner’s report that rescue teams lacked essential equipment, further hampering emergency response during the Gul Plaza operation.

The findings have raised serious questions about emergency preparedness and governance in Karachi, with political and administrative repercussions now appearing imminent.

Gul Plaza Tragedy: