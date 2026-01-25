Gul Plaza fire: People collecting funds in the name of tragedy, reveals union president

Gul Plaza Union President Tanveer Pasta has warned that certain individuals are collecting funds in the name of Gul Plaza, clarifying that no money is being sought from the public.

Providing details, Tanveer Pasta stated that Gul Plaza has neither taken nor will take funds from any non-governmental organisation.

He said funds are being fraudulently collected using the name of Gul Plaza, adding that the Sindh government is extending assistance through the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

The Gul Plaza Union president said their name is being misused and termed the activity a clear case of fraud. He added that the union is fully present and cooperating with all ongoing investigations.

It is worth noting that following the tragic Gul Plaza incident and the issuance of notices by authorities, market associations have become more alert, with fire safety measures now being initiated across various marketplaces.

After the tragic Gul Plaza fire, more than 200 fire safety extinguishers have been installed in different commercial centres across Karachi to improve fire prevention and emergency response.

The President of the Karachi Mobile and Electronics Dealers Association said that fire safety extinguishers are being installed in every market by ensuring compliance with standard operating procedures, adding that emergency measures are underway to safeguard traders and businesses.