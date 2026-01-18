Gul Plaza fire remains uncontrolled as part of building collapses 

KARACHI: A devastating fire that broke out at around 10pm last night at the commercial centre Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road could not be brought under control, resulting in the collapse of back portion of the building.

Rescue operations are continuing at Gul Plaza, though the collapse has raised fears that rescue personnel may be trapped under the debris.

The Chief Fire Officer confirmed that one firefighter has been buried under rubble following the partial collapse.

He said the fire has severely weakened the structure, with visible cracks appearing throughout the building. The fire brigade received the alert at around 10:30pm and fire tenders were dispatched within five to ten minutes. He added that an investigation should be conducted into how such a large-scale fire broke out so rapidly.

The blaze has yet to be extinguished. Two people were burned to death while three others died from suffocation. A total of 20 injured individuals have been shifted to hospital, five of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

The bodies of five victims were recovered from a shop on the second floor.

So far, volunteer rescuers have been unable to enter the building. Reports suggest that several people may still be trapped on the second and third floors. Fire brigade teams are using a snorkel to search for those trapped inside.

Fire tenders from across the city remain deployed at the scene, and an emergency has been imposed at water hydrants to ensure supply. Due to the third-degree intensity of the fire, there is a serious risk that the entire plaza could collapse.

During the operation, repeated sounds of exploding gas cylinders and air-conditioning units were also heard from inside the building, further complicating firefighting and rescue efforts.