WMO President Salman Iqbal calls for immediate relief for Gul Plaza fire-hit traders

President of the World Memon Organisation (WHO), Salman Iqbal, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the devastating fire at Gul Plaza, lamenting the loss of precious lives and the continued disappearance of several individuals.

In his statement, Salman Iqbal said serious concerns have been raised by traders regarding the delayed arrival of fire tenders at the scene. According to the traders, rescue operations were severely hampered due to an acute shortage of water.

He described the incident as a horrific tragedy that has upended the lives of thousands of traders and labourers, noting that a large number of those affected belong to the Memon community.

He stated that years of hard work and lifetime savings of Gul Plaza traders were reduced to ashes, leaving hundreds of families under severe financial and psychological distress.

On behalf of the World Memon Organisation, he offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and expressed solidarity with the families of the missing.

Salman Iqbal stressed that mere formal condolence statements are insufficient, and that the affected people require immediate assistance. He underscored that complete rehabilitation of the victims and the provision of justice are essential.

He announced that he would personally meet the affected traders of Gul Plaza and, through the platform of the World Memon Organisation, engage with relevant authorities to ensure victims receive their rightful compensation, rehabilitation and full support.

Salman Iqbal demanded that the Sindh government immediately announce a relief and compensation package, establish an independent, high-level inquiry committee, and launch a comprehensive plan for the full restoration and reconstruction of Gul Plaza.