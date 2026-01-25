Search operation at Gul Plaza to conclude today, says DC Karachi South

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karachi South Javed Nabi Khoso on Sunday announced that Gul Plaza search operation to end today, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, the DC South said that the authorities would reach a conclusion regarding the Gul Plaza incident soon and that all necessary legal action would be taken in accordance with the law.

He stated that more than 71 people lost their lives in the Gul Plaza tragedy, while a total of 82 individuals were initially reported missing.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, police are conducting investigations into the incident and the findings will be made public in the near future.

Javed Nabi Khoso further said that the recovery of bodies has been completed and that the rescue operation will conclude today. He added that relevant departments will now begin a detailed assessment of the building’s structure and condition.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road late Saturday night, January 17, has left the city in shock, claiming lives and leaving many unaccounted for. While the blaze has now been brought under control, the building remains structurally unstable.

Rescue teams, supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities, continue searching for missing persons, while engineers assess the damaged structure. Authorities have set up help desks and DNA collection centres to assist in victim identification, and families of the missing are coordinating with officials.

The situation remains fluid, with new developments expected throughout the day.