Gul Plaza fire: Search operations end as authorities hand over site to SBCA

KARACHI: Search and debris removal operations at the site of the Gul Plaza tragedy have been completed, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue authorities.

According to the district administration, the fire-hit Gul Plaza building has now been handed over to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

The administration stated that the decision regarding demolition of the structure or any further course of action will be taken by the SBCA.

Officials confirmed that all operational work at the site had already been halted yesterday.

Death toll

Police Surgeon Dr. Samia Syed has said that some of those who died in the Gul Plaza fire disaster remain unidentified, raising concerns that victims may include people whose families are still unaware of their fate.

According to reports, the Police Surgeon’s Office in Karachi has received a report regarding an unidentified victim from the Gul Plaza fire incident. With this latest development, the death toll from the blaze has risen to 74.

Dr. Samia Syed said that a positive DNA result has been received from the Sindh Forensic DNA Laboratory. However, no matching reference sample has been submitted so far.

Deadly fire

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial hub in flames and trapping dozens inside.

The blaze was brought under control after more than 32 hours, revealing the fragility of the emergency response system that struggled to manage the disaster.

The building remains structurally unstable, as rescue teams—supported by the Army, Rangers, and civil authorities—continue searching for missing persons. Families are coordinating with authorities at help desks and DNA collection centres, while engineers assess the damaged structure.