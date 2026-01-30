SHC responds to govt's letter for Gul Plaza fire probe

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has responded to a letter received from the provincial government regarding a judicial inquiry into Gul Plaza fire tragedy, ARY News reported on Friday.

CM Murad Ali Shah penned a letter to SHC CJ for judicial probe on Thursday night.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sent a response to the Sindh government, stating that the letter should be formally submitted to the governor of the province

In its reply, the high court noted that the letter does not comply with the Supreme Court’s 2023 judgment concerning the constitution of an inquiry commission.

Addressing a press conference, Memon stated that the government has requested an inquiry to be conducted by a serving judge to ensure transparency and credibility. He stressed that the decision to seek a judicial probe was made independently and not under pressure from any political party.

“We are making the inquiry as transparent as possible so that no one can raise fingers later,” Memon said, adding that the Sindh government would not bow to political pressure in the matter.

He said the tragedy involved the loss of around 80 lives, making it a serious human issue rather than a political one. According to Memon, the judicial commission will determine responsibility, and action will be taken against all those found negligent.