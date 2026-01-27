Gul Plaza fire: Sindh cabinet approves Rs10 mln compensation for families of victims

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved compensation of Rs10 million per victim for the families of those who lost their lives in the Gul Plaza tragedy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a provincial cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting was informed that shopkeepers affected by the incident are being paid Rs500,000 each through the Commissioner’s office to cover kitchen and utility expenses.

The cabinet also approved the provision of interest-free loans of Rs10 million to each affected shopkeeper.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said it was the collective responsibility of the government to provide maximum possible relief to the victims.

He stated that the loans are intended to help shopkeepers restart their businesses, adding that the Sindh government will bear the interest payable on the Rs10 million loans.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah further said that all affected shopkeepers would be provided with shop facilities within two months to enable them to resume business activities. He assured that the government would take all possible measures to ensure the protection and facilitation of the affected traders.

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, engulfing the commercial hub in flames and trapping dozens inside.

The blaze was brought under control after more than 32 hours, revealing the fragility of the emergency response system that struggled to manage the disaster.