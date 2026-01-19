Gul Plaza fire: Sindh CM announces Rs10mln compensation for victims, confirms 15 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs10 million for the families of those who lost their lives in the Gul Plaza fire incident, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after a special meeting on the Gul Plaza fire, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said the disbursement of compensation to the bereaved families would begin from tomorrow.

He described the Gul Plaza fire as a major incident, stating that firefighters and rescue personnel were attempting to access the building from three different points.

Shah said a committee is also constituted to asses the losses incurred by the traders in the Gul Plaza fire incident. “We are trying to provide a place to affected traders with immediate affect.”

According to the chief minister, the death toll has risen to 15, while 65 people remain missing. He said efforts were under way to trace the missing individuals.

Murad Ali Shah further announced the formation of an inquiry committee under the supervision of the Karachi Commissioner.

He said assistance would be sought from the Lahore forensic laboratory, and a thorough investigation would be conducted to identify lapses. Those found responsible would be punished.

He also disclosed that fire audits of 145 buildings had been carried out in 2024.

It is pertinent to note that the fire at Gul Plaza in Karachi was fully extinguished after 33 hours. Five more bodies were recovered from the burnt building, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15, while 22 injured individuals are currently under treatment.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, cooling operations are continuing at the site. Windows are being cut using specialised cutters, and walls are also being dismantled with hammers as part of the ongoing rescue and recovery work.