Gul Plaza fire: Sindh CM says compensation delivered to 26 families, urges tragedy not be politicised

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said compensation cheques worth Rs10 mln each, have been delivered directly to the homes of the families of 26 people who lost their lives in the Gul Plaza tragedy.

Speaking to the media after launching anti-polio campaign in Karachi, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said the government does not take the media along when visiting the homes of affected families, adding that such matters should not be used for political point-scoring.

“It is not appropriate to visit people’s homes every day and seek media publicity,” he said.

The chief minister said the inquiry report into the Gul Plaza incident has been received and action has been taken against some individuals. He added that a letter has also been written to form a judicial commission into the incident.

Commenting on political developments, Murad Ali Shah said Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a sit-in on the 14th. He said Hafiz Naeem should first contest elections and win, adding that those being labelled as a ‘Qabza group’ were elected through public votes.

Murad Ali Shah also criticised Hafiz Naeem for not taking oath or vacating his seat, saying he should either resign or attend the assembly. “You cannot expect to win simply by staging small sit-ins,” the chief minister remarked.

The chief minister said the government has decided not to allow traffic disruptions on Shahrah-e-Faisal or other major roads. “We will strengthen the institutions that need to be strengthened,” he added.

Shah further said that local government elections have not been held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either, and suggested that Hafiz Naeem should participate there once such elections take place.