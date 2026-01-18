Gul Plaza fire: Sindh Govt, Police activate helplines

KARACHI: The Sindh government has activated helpline to address public queries or information with regard to Gul Plaza fire incident, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The South Zone Police have also established a separate helpline with regard to the fire incident on instructions of the provincial authorities.

Any information or missing report with regard to Gul Plaza blaze could be given on the Deputy Commissioner-South’s numbers 03135048048-02199206372-02199205625, while information with regard to missing persons in the incident could also be provided on the same numbers.

Police Helpline

Meanwhile, the South Zone Police has also activated a helpline to facilitate general public with regard to the fire incident and citizens have been requested to provide any information with regard to Gul Plaza fire or report about the victims or missing persons in the incident immediately on these numbers:021 99205670۔۔۔۔ 021-99201196۔۔۔۔ 021-99205691.۔۔

DIG South has assured prompt police action over the received information.

Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza deadly fire on Sunday jumped to six after a firefighter lost his life during the rescue operation, ARY News reported.

A massive fire broke out at shops inside Gul Plaza on the main traffic artery of Karachi, M.A.Jinnah Road, on Saturday night around 10pm.

The condition of 11 injured individuals is reported to be critical.

Initial reports indicated that the fire erupted on the mezzanine floor of the shopping plaza, which comprises a ground floor, mezzanine and two additional floors.

The flames quickly spread to shops on the ground and first floors.