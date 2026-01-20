Bodies reduced to ashes in Gul Plaza blaze, rescue worker shares grim details

The bodies of victims who lost their lives in the Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire were reduced to ashes and left beyond recognition, a rescue worker has revealed.

Speaking to ARY News, a representative of a social welfare organisation said the remains of those who perished in the blaze were found in an advanced state of decomposition.

In several cases, only partial remains, including hands and feet, could be recovered, he shared the grim details.

He said that once the fire was brought under control and rescue teams entered the building, many bodies were discovered completely burnt. Some were found charred beyond recognition, while others had disintegrated, leaving only fragments behind.

The rescue worker further disclosed that the body of a young child, estimated to be between two-and-a-half and three years old, was among the victims. He said the child appeared to have died from suffocation, with burn marks observed on the back.

According to rescue officials, at least 21 bodies have been recovered so far from the site.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Karachi South Javed Nabi Khoso said that search operations will carried out inside the fire-hit Gul Plaza on Tuesday (today).

Speaking to the media, the DC South stated that a total of 20 bodies have so far been recovered, of which 18 have been identified. He added that the list of missing persons currently contains 83 names.

He said the rescue and search operation remains ongoing, noting that around 40 per cent of the Gul Plaza building has collapsed.

According to experts from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), the remaining sections are extremely fragile. He urged traders to cooperate with the administration and to stay away from the red zone.