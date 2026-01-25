Gul Plaza fire: We are Exhausted': Shop owner pleads for return of relatives' remains after 8 days

KARACHI: A victim of the Gul Plaza tragedy and owner of ‘Dubai Crockery’ has raised serious questions regarding the ongoing rescue operation, claiming that families had to collect the remains of their relatives and workers themselves, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, the shop owner, Muhammad Hussain, stated that while one of his nephews was identified last night, five others—including two workers—remain missing. He claimed that, at great personal risk, they collected the charred remains of their loved ones and employees themselves before informing rescue teams, who then transported the remains to other locations.

Hussain demanded that the government hand over the remains of their deceased relatives immediately so they can be buried, noting that eight days have already passed.

“We were told to visit the Edhi Center, then Civil Hospital, and sometimes the DC office,” he lamented, describing the administrative runaround. He identified the missing as his nephew, Yusuf (who had traveled from Quetta), as well as Sadaqat, Muhammad Yaseen, Naimatullah, and Abdullah.

Hussain further claimed that he and his friends recovered the remains of 20 to 25 people from the burnt shops. He informed the rescue officials, who subsequently shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital morgue.

According to Hussain, six people from his shop disappeared in the fire; only one has been identified, while five others—including brothers Naimatullah and Abdullah—remain unidentified. “We are exhausted after eight days of searching from place to place,” he said, pleading with the government for a swift handover of the remains for burial.