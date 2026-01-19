Gul Plaza fire: Woman breaks down in tears for missing son

Death toll has jumped to 14 in the Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire, while over 20 injured have been shifted to the hospital, after deadly blaze broke out on Saturday night.

Several people are still missing following the deadly fire at Gul Plaza fire. Many people are still gathered outside Gul Plaza, anxiously waiting for news of their loved ones.

A woman named Naseem Iqbal talking to ARY News said his son and nephew are missing after the Gul Plaza fire. She broke down in tears while praying for their safe return.

“Waiting for a miracle, praying that they come back,” Naseem Iqbal said tearfully.

A massive fire that broke out at Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road has turned into a major emergency. Firefighters battled the blaze while police, Rangers and rescue teams remain on the ground as authorities work to control the situation and account for the missing.

Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun Khan said that the Gul Plaza fire was brought under control after 34 hours, while cooling operations are still underway.

He added that the prolonged blaze has resulted in several tragic losses, with 14 people confirmed dead and the whereabouts of 59 others still unknown, raising fears that they may have perished in the fire.