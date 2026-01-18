Gul Plaza Inferno: Bldg. to be cleared in 2-4 hours, says DC

KARACHI: Deputy Commissioner-South district has said that the efforts have been underway to extinguish blaze Gul Plaza, one of the Karachi’s major shopping centres, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The building will be cleared within two to four hours,” DC-South Javed Nabi Khoso said.

DC Khoso said that the firefighters trying to rescue the people trapped in the building. “Some people came to us pleading to rescue their dear ones trapped in the burning market”, he said.

“There are around 2,000 shops in the building,” he added.

Some of the deceased and injured of the Gul Plaza blaze have been identified.

Five deceased have been identified as Kashif, Faraz, Amir, Wazeer and Furqab, rescue officials said.

The injured have been named as Hamza, Abdullah, Ayan, Haseeb, Danial, Sadiq, Rahim, Usman, Fahad, Zain and Muhammad Hanif.