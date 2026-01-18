At least five dead, 20 injured as major fire engulfs Karachi's Gul Plaza

KARACHI: At least five people were dead and over 20 injured as a massive fire broke out at shops inside Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi.

The blaze has been declared a third-degree fire by authorities.

The condition of 11 injured individuals is reported to be critical. The deceased have been identified as Aamir (30), Faraz (55) and Asif (40), while the identities of the remaining victims are being confirmed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the mezzanine floor of the shopping plaza, which comprises a ground floor, mezzanine and two additional floors.

The flames quickly spread to shops on the ground and first floors.

Fire brigade vehicles reportedly reached the scene nearly an hour after the fire broke out. Rescue officials said several people were still trapped inside the market, while four fire tenders and a snorkel were engaged in firefighting operations.

Chief fire officer

The Chief Fire Officer confirmed that the blaze had been classified as a third-degree fire, prompting the mobilisation of fire tenders from across the city. Fire officials said at least eight fire tenders, one snorkel and a water bowser were being used to control the fire.

Rescue authorities said some people fell ill due to smoke inhalation, while others were injured during panic and stampede-like conditions. Efforts to evacuate those trapped inside the building are ongoing.

Fire officials warned that the blaze continues to spread, engulfing multiple shops, and due to its intensity, it cannot be brought under control immediately. They added that the fire has spread from the mezzanine floor to the basement, and additional water tankers have been requisitioned.

Firefighters are facing a severe water shortage, forcing local residents to arrange water tankers independently.

Sindh govt spokesperson

Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed said the rescue operation is being closely monitored and all available resources are being provided. She added that steps are being taken to ensure adequate water supply at the site and to bring the fire under control as soon as possible.

She further said surveys of old buildings in Karachi are underway, while fire safety measures are being enforced in newly constructed buildings.

An emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital, and the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi are continuously monitoring the situation.

Police operation with rescue team

Police officials stated that Gul Plaza consists of four floors, housing more than 400 shops.A police contingent is conducting a joint operation with rescue teams, officials added.

They further noted that the crowd has been moved back, away from the building.

Sindh Rangers join rescue work

Rangers contingents have arrived at Gul Plaza on the instructions of the Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh, a spokesperson confirmed.

Sindh Rangers personnel have joined the rescue effort and are working alongside the fire brigade.

Rangers officers and personnel will remain on-site until the rescue operation is completed, the spokesperson added.