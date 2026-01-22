Munem Zafar demands Sindh CM, Karachi Mayor resign over Gul Plaza fire incident

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Munem Zafar Khan on Thursday demanded accountability for the Gul Plaza fire tragedy, calling for the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, citing negligence by both provincial and city governments.

A massive fire engulfed Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, Karachi, late Saturday night, January 17, leaving the city in shock. At least 63 people lost their lives, and dozens were initially reported missing. Although the fire has been brought under control, the building remains structurally unsafe.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Munem Zafar announced support for all children who lost their parents in the Gul Plaza tragedy under the Alkhidmat Orphan Care Program. He emphasised that Karachi residents would not be left alone in this time of grief, noting that the Alkhidmat team had been involved in rescue operations from day one.

He criticised the provincial and city governments, stating that both the Mayor and Chief Minister should have resigned following the tragedy. He alleged that neither institution in the city is performing its duties effectively.

Highlighting the inadequate emergency response, Zafar said that while the Gul Plaza fire had started, there was no proper firefighting response. He also criticised casualties resulting from open nullahs, stating that if a child falls into an open manhole, no rescue is conducted.

On street crime, he noted that over the past year, there have been 45,000 incidents of looting in the city. “Our children are being killed by street criminals over a mobile phone,” he said.

He further criticised civic mismanagement, saying: “Promises of roads being built in 60 days have not been fulfilled. People are left without basic amenities like water, gas or electricity, putting lives at risk.”

Munem Zafar also announced a protest march on February 1, 2026, on Shahrah-e-Faisal under the slogan “Let Karachi Live”, advocating for the rights and safety of the city’s residents.