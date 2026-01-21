Gul Plaza Fire: SBCA takes important decision

Following the tragedy of Gul Plaza, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has issued a three-day ultimatum for the installation of fire safety systems across Karachi. ARY News reported.

According to officials, the SBCA has informed the Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) in writing, directing builders and property owners to implement fire safety measures identified in recent audits immediately.

SBCA officials confirmed that fire safety audits were carried out on six buildings in the South and East districts on Tuesday. Notices will also be issued to commercial centres, instructing them to install proper fire safety systems.

The SBCA said builders and owners who have failed to take the required precautions have been given three days to do so, with officials stressing that the measures are essential in the public interest.

The authority emphasised that the fire prevention and firefighting equipment must be installed in all commercial buildings within the stipulated timeframe. Officials cautioned that any commercial property found without an operational fire safety system after the three-day deadline will be sealed.

Gul Plaza records fully intact, SBCA rejects claims of missing documents

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has clarified that all approved plans, construction details, and legal records related to Gul Plaza are fully preserved, rejecting claims that documents were missing, an SBCA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The authority confirmed that Gul Plaza was originally constructed in the 1970s, with a revised building plan approved in 1998. The project was later regularized under the Regularization Amendment Ordinance of 2001, and the finalized plan was officially recognized in 2003. A forcible and advertised revised NOC was issued for the building in 2005.

According to the SBCA, the approved Gul Plaza structure includes a basement, ground, first, second, and third floors, with a total of 1,102 shops legally sanctioned. The building plan also features 16 staircases and emergency exits, all constructed in accordance with approved regulations.