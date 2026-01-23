Gul Plaza fire: Elderly man's plea goes viral as he loses three close relatives

KARACHI: It has been six days since a deadly fire at Gul Plaza, but new stories of loss and suffering also continue to emerge. families of the several missing say they are still searching desperately for their loved ones.

Relatives of those missing are experiencing severe mental distress and uncertainty following the incident. Among them is an elderly man identified as Qaiser, whose wife, sister-in-law and brother-in-law have been missing since the fire broke out at the Gul Plaza.

Qaiser said he had been visiting hospitals and the Deputy Commissioner’s office for days in an attempt to trace his family members, but had received no clear information. He described his situation as unbearable, saying his family was in grief and that he was unable to answer the questions of his children and relatives.

In an emotional appeal, he urged authorities to help reunite him with his loved ones, saying he only wanted their safe return.

Several other families are reported to be in similar circumstances, moving here and there in search of missing relatives. Families of the victims have called on the government and relevant institutions to take immediate and effective measures to locate missing persons.

Earlier on Thursday, 22 January 2026, families of people missing following the Gul Plaza incident in Karachi have staged a protest on MA Jinnah Road, accusing the authorities of failing to provide information about their loved ones even six day of the incident