Gul Plaza demolition lingers, final fate to be decided soon

KARACHI: Authorities are closely monitoring the remaining sections of the damaged Gul Plaza building, with final decisions on demolition or reconstruction pending technical assessments, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) sources, the basement of the building currently contains hot water, preventing immediate inspection of the interior columns. Officials have emphasized that it is too early to comment on whether the remaining structure will be demolished.

“All decisions regarding whether the building will be declared unsafe or reconstructed in a new manner will be made only after a thorough inspection by the technical committee, fire brigade, and rescue teams,” said SBCA officials.

The recent collapse of Gul Plaza’s exterior caused part of the structure to tilt toward Rampa Plaza, affecting two of its internal columns. The interior of Gul Plaza was also impacted by the exterior collapse. SBCA Director Rehan confirmed that jacks will be installed between Rampa Plaza and the front section of Gul Plaza by tonight to stabilize the structure.

Once stabilization is complete, Karachi Municipal Corporation teams will be allowed to enter for search operations. However, due to extreme heat inside the building, immediate entry is not possible, and water is being applied to cool the area.

Following the search, the damaged sections of Gul Plaza could be demolished within two to three days, depending on the findings of the technical assessment and operational clearance.

Gul Plaza records fully intact

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had clarified that all approved plans, construction details, and legal records related to Gul Plaza are fully preserved, rejecting claims that documents were missing, an SBCA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The authority confirmed that Gul Plaza was originally constructed in the 1970s, with a revised building plan approved in 1998. The project was later regularized under the Regularization Amendment Ordinance of 2001, and the finalized plan was officially recognized in 2003. A forcible and advertised revised NOC was issued for the building in 2005.

According to the SBCA, the approved Gul Plaza structure includes a basement, ground, first, second, and third floors, with a total of 1,102 shops legally sanctioned. The building plan also features 16 staircases and emergency exits, all constructed in accordance with approved regulations.

The spokesperson emphasized that any suggestion of missing or hidden records regarding Gul Plaza is completely false. “All legal, technical, and construction records of Gul Plaza remain with the SBCA and are available for verification,” they said.

The SBCA added that it will present a factual, evidence-based report to ensure full accountability and support transparent investigations concerning the building. “The authority remains committed to providing accurate information and assisting in all inquiries related to Gul Plaza,” the spokesperson concluded.