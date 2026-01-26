Gul Plaza to be sealed today, says DC Karachi South

The Deputy Commissioner Karachi South has said that Gul Plaza will be completely sealed on Monday (today) as authorities move to the next phase following the deadly incident.

According to the DC, the search operation at Gul Plaza is almost complete. Only one pocket of the building remains uncleared, and there is no information about any bodies in that area.

He added that once a case is registered, the investigation into the Gul Plaza incident will be expedited.

The deputy commissioner said 82 people were initially reported missing after the Gul Plaza incident. Families who still believe their loved ones are missing have been asked to contact the administration.

He stated that 13 missing cases remain unresolved because relatives have not yet provided DNA samples. He urged families to cooperate so the identification process can be completed.

Death toll in Gul Plaza fire tragedy has jumped to 73 after rescue officials found two more remains of the victims from the debris.

According to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, the process of issuing DNA results remains ongoing. The in-charge of the Identification Project confirmed that the deceased has been identified as Abdul Haseeb.

Rescue teams have also recovered the remains of two additional individuals from the debris, officials involved in the identification process said.

Authorities stated that 21 unidentified bodies were recovered following the incident. Of these, 16 have so far been identified through DNA profiling. Earlier, the identities of 15 victims had already been confirmed using the same method.