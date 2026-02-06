Karachi Mayor announces 1,200 free stalls for Gul Plaza traders in red zone during Ramadan

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui on Friday announced the provision of 1,200 free stalls for traders affected by the Gul Plaza tragedy.

The stalls will be set up at the Polo Ground in the Red Zone to provide temporary relief to the affected shopkeepers, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the mayor said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has been directed to prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the victims of the Gul Plaza incident. He added that relief would be provided to traders as the reconstruction of Gul Plaza has not begun yet.

Mayor Wahab instructed KMC officials to coordinate closely with Gul Plaza traders and the building’s management to ensure the smooth implementation of the relief plan. He emphasized that the Polo Ground has been permitted as a site for setting up stalls and that no fee will be charged from the affected traders.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party, the Sindh government, and the KMC stand firmly with the victims of the Gul Plaza tragedy,” the mayor said. He added that Ramadan is a peak season for traders and assured them of all possible support during this difficult time.

Expressing solidarity with the victims, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the PPP shares the grief of those affected by the tragedy and remains committed to their rehabilitation.

Gul Plaza Tragedy

On the night of Saturday, January 17, a massive fire broke out at Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road, claiming at least 79 lives, while dozens remain missing.

The fire burned for more than 32 hours before being brought under control, exposing serious shortcomings in the city’s emergency response system.

An investigation report into the incident revealed multiple safety lapses, delayed emergency response, and structural flaws that allowed the fire to spread rapidly and trap dozens of people inside the building.

According to the inquiry, the fire originated when a matchstick ignited artificial flowers inside Shop No. 193 on the ground floor. The presence of highly flammable materials caused the blaze to spread within minutes.

Investigators said initial firefighting efforts were hampered by a delayed water supply and a lack of proper equipment. The report further confirmed that Gul Plaza lacked fire alarms and sprinkler systems. Electricity was not cut off in time, worsening the situation, while blocked and inadequate emergency exits left many occupants with no means of escape.

The inquiry concluded that violations of basic fire safety regulations and ignored safety audits directly contributed to the scale of the disaster.