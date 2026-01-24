Gul Plaza fire: Eyewitness recalls terrifying escape

KARACHI: Heart-wrenching accounts have emerged from an eyewitness who narrowly escaped the horrific Gul Plaza fire, ARY News reported.

The eyewitness, who owns a crockery shop, stated that he and others were forced to flee for their lives, leaving their car on the building’s top floor.

He recounted that as they were attempting to leave, five or six women approached them pleading for help.

However, the smoke became so thick that they were forced back toward the shops, where other vendors were still in the process of closing up.

“The building had caught fire about ten times before, so we initially thought this was normal,” the eyewitness said. He explained that they eventually moved toward the mosque area, where a door leading to a ramp was fortunately open.

He added that because it was closing time, all the main exits leading downstairs were locked. Only the shopkeepers knew which specific doors were accessible and which were not.

Over 100 motorcycles and seven cars were parked on the rooftop, but as the situation turned deadly, everyone fled the site, abandoning their vehicles.

Current Situation the rescue operation at Gul Plaza has been underway for seven days. Recently, more human remains were recovered, bringing the confirmed death toll to 71.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khoso, stated that the rescue operation has entered its final phase and is expected to be completed today.

According to the official list, 77 people are still reported missing. Authorities have urged anyone with missing relatives to contact the administration.